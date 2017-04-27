Boner (Round Two) for April 27th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: YOU MAY NOT WORK OUT WEARING WORK OUT CLOTHES

Boner Candidate #2: YOU HAVE ONE HAIR LINE TOO MANY MISTER

Xavier Davis had no idea his hair could cause him so much trouble. Xavier is a sixth grader at Cedar Bayou Junior High School in Baytown. When he walked into class last Thursday, he said he was promptly sent to the office. "I was walking into class, and she saw my hair and said, 'You can't have two lines in your hair. Go to the office,'" Xavier said. The school, he said, ordered him to fix the haircut by Monday, or be punished with in-school suspension. "I don't think it's fair," Xavier said.

Boner Candidate #3: I MEANT IVANKA IS LIKE A SMOOTH JAZZ DJ

Fox News host Jesse Watters has come under fire for making a seemingly lewd comment about Ivanka Trump. Watters, who joined The Five last week from the now dissolved O'Reilly Factor, was remarking on the First Daughter's speech at a women in economics summit in Berlin on Tuesday when he smirked: 'I really like the way she is speaking in to that microphone'. Viewers erupted on social media, accusing the 38-year-old host of being 'sexist' and 'rude'.

