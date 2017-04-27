Geek News on the Radio for April 27th, 2017

Even the Guardians of the Galaxy Theme Park Ride Has Its Own Damn Soundtrack

Next month, the world’s first Guardians of the Galaxy theme park ride opens at Disney’s California Adventure in Anaheim, CA. And as the clock ticks down to the opening, Disney just revealed the six songs that make up the ride’s soundtrack. The ride is called Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout and the story is that the Guardians have been captured by The Collector, so they need to escape. All of the film’s stars return, as well as director James Gunn, who shot sequences for the ride.

Kevin Feige: Avengers: Infinity War Unlike Any Other Comic Book Movie

At this point, it seems fair to say that Marvel Studios resides at least near the top of the world of pop culture, if not at the very summit. The 14 MCU films to see release so far have earned a gargantuan total of nearly $11 billion at the worldwide box office, and that number is sure to climb a considerable amount higher after next week’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premieres.

Here Are Release Dates for ‘Deadpool 2,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels, More ‘X-Men’ Movies

Break out your blockbuster calendar, ’cause 20th Century Fox just booked your life for the next few years. The studio spent the weekend announcing release dates for several upcoming films, including four — yes, four — “Avatar” sequels; “Deadpool 2”; the “X-Men” sequel “Dark Phoenix” with Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey, the “X-Men” spinoff “New Mutants,” Steven Spielberg’s Pentagon Papers film with Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks; Bryan Singer’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”; and Steve McQueen’s heist film “Widows.”

‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ gets summer 2019 release date

“Star Wars: Episode IX,” the sequel to the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and ninth installment of the space franchise, has been set for a Memorial Day 2019 release, Disney announced on Tuesday. The film, which continues the saga started by 1977’s “Star Wars,” will open on May 24, 2019. This will be a bit of a change for the brand, which has had “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the spinoff “Rogue One,” and the upcoming “Last Jedi” all open around the Christmas holiday.

