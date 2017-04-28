Boner (Round Two) for April 28th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: BEWARE OF DOOR TO DOOR MEAT SALESMAN

Michigan State Police are warning Northern Michigan residents of “scruffy” men going door-to-door trying to sell meat to residents. MSP was contacted about two men in a small white pickup truck trying to sell meat out of the back of their pickup. The men are described as “rough and scruffy.” One has a dark complexion, is in his 50s and is heavy set. The other man is a white male with red-blond hair in his 30s with a medium build. There have been a number of encounters reported in the city of Alpena, around the Maple Ridge area, in Lachine near M -32 and in the Rogers City area. People have said the men approach the house and offer to sell you meats listed on a brochure.

Boner Candidate #2: I AM SURE GOD IS COOL WITH IT

A porn star has outraged churchgoers by declaring she is an evangelical Christian who believes there’s nothing wrong with her work in the eyes of God. Kamilla Warneck is one of the hottest adult movie stars in Brazil and has appeared in hundreds of erotic movies. Now the 25-year-old, who grew up in a deeply religious household, has caused controversy with her claims in an interview on X-rated TV show “Pornolandia.”The hardcore actress declares she has “evangelical faith” and says she doesn’t believe it clashes with her career because she is a “good person at heart.”

Boner Candidate #3: POTUS FAKE FLAG BIRTHDAY TWEET TO FLOTUS

Our Tweeter in Chief Donald Trump, is known for playing fast and loose with facts, but you’d think a birthday message to his wife would be a nice softball. He can garner a few awws and then move on. On Wednesday, Melania Trump celebrated her birthday. And like most loved ones do on their spouse’s birthday, Donald Trump took to Twitter to send his best wishes to his wife.

However, when it came to the graphics, there was a ball drop. Or a star drop, if you will. If you look closely you’ll notice that the flag in that graphics package only has 39 stars, which leaves out quite a number of states.

