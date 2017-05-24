Boner (Round Two) for May 24th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WELL MAYBE IF YOU PAID TEACHERS MORE THIS WOULDN’T HAPPEN

They’re not hot for this teacher. Parents pushed school administrators to boot a Connecticut educator who was hawking sex toys online, according to a report. The unnamed sixth grade teacher from Thompson Brook School in Avon was placed on administrative leave for posting photos of kinky goodies on her personal social media page, according to the Hartford Courant. The unnamed sixth grade teacher from Thompson Brook School in Avon was placed on administrative leave for posting photos of kinky goodies on her personal social media page, according to the Hartford Courant.

Boner Candidate #2: YOU KNOW….PUERCO

A New Jersey restaurant worker who wrote insults on a police officer’s receipt has been fired. The owner of Romanelli’s Garden Cafe in Galloway took the action after a photo of the receipt was posted online. The receipt from Sunday showed the words “cops,” ″pigs” and the Spanish word for pigs scribbled on the receipt. Owner Drew Huggard apologized in a Facebook post and said his business supports the police.

Boner Candidate #3: YEWEEEEEEE

Police are searching for a creep accused of hurling semen on women in Portland supermarkets. The man allegedly follows female customers around grocery stores, throws semen on them and then walks away, according to news station KIRO. One victim said that he threw bodily fluid at her twice — once in the store and another time in the parking lot. “It’s creepy. I think you’re in disbelief,” the victim, who didn’t want to be identified, told news station KGW-TV. “Is this really happening? It’s disgusting, who would do this? And then it goes through your mind, was he watching me this whole time?”

