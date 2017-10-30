Boner (Round Two) for October 30th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I JUST LOVE POODLES AND COCAPOOS SO MUCH.

More than 100 dogs have been rescued in Florida and West Virginia after people tipped authorities to their neglect. In Florida, The Ocala Star-Banner reports that Janet Manfredo, 59, was charged Tuesday with animal cruelty after police found 56 poodles and cockapoos living in squalor in the home she shares with her 3-year-old grandson and 84-year-old father. Animal control officers removed the dogs from Manfredo’s house on Oct. 5 after neighbors complained of a strong odor. The child was removed by the Department of Children and Families. Separately in West Virginia, humane officers found the same number of dogs – at least 56 – on the property of a woman in her 80s, including dozens that were chained inside a crumbling barn. Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association Director of Development, Jessie Shafer, told news outlets that the owner signed 49 of the dogs over to the humane association.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: YOU SEE IT’S FUNNY BECAUSE THEIR EYES GO LIKE THIS.

Houston Astros’ first baseman Yuli Gurriel has been banned from five games next season for making a racist gesture in the dugout during Friday night’s Game 3 of the World Series. Gurriel had just hit a home run off of Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Yu Darvish, who is Japanese-Iranian and was born in Japan. Cameras caught Gurriel stretching the corners of his eyes with his fingers, a racist gesture against people of Asian descent. Gurriel had just hit a home run off of Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Yu Darvish, who is Japanese-Iranian and was born in Japan. Cameras caught Gurriel stretching the corners of his eyes with his fingers, a racist gesture against people of Asian descent. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: HOW CAN WE BE SURE THIS IS REALLY KEVIN?

A family mourning the loss of a loved one does not want to deal with additional trauma. But that’s exactly what happened to Kim Goodsell when her brother Kevin died in Stockton, California. She made arrangements with A Bay Area Crematory to have his remains shipped to Utah—but the remains that arrived were not her brother’s. “It’s been ghastly. It has just been so horrible,” Goodsell told FOX40. “This has just been the worst 75 hours of our lives.” “What is this? Is this the person who does the cremation? Is this their name on the paper?’ And he goes, ‘Well, no.’ He goes, ‘That’s the deceased’s name. That’s your brother’s name,’” Goodsell said. “I said, ‘This isn’t my brother.’”

Read More