Sports With Amy Donaldson for October 30th, 2017

World Series
The Astros take a 3-2 lead over the Dodgers with an insane and improbable 13-12 10-inning win, in which they came back three times – twice from being 3 runs down.
College Football
U of U
Utah football will finish October winless.
BYU
BYU wins against San Jose State, 41-20. Next up: Fresno State, Saturday.
National Fooball League
The Eagles (7-1) overcame a slow start to rout the 49ers on the way to their sixth straight win.
The Saints extended their winning streak to five with a 20-12 victory over the Bears.
The Patriots edged the Chargers 21-13 and have won four in a row.
The Bills improved to 5-2 to match their best start during a 17-year postseason drought — the longest active streak in North America’s four major professional sports leagues with a 34-14 win over Oakland.
The Browns and 49ers are the league’s remaining winless teams at 0-8.
The Colts fell to the Bengals 24-23 and have lost three in a row for the first time since 2015. Oakland has dropped four of five after its loss to Buffalo. The Colts’ Frank Gore passed Barry Sanders for sixth on the NFL career list for carries. He started his 100th consecutive game, the first running back to do so since Curtis Martin started 119 in a row from 1998-2005.
NFL SCORES:
Seattle 41, Houston 38
Pats 21, Chargers 13
Saints 20, Bears 12
Bengals 24, Colts 23
Eagles 33, 49ers 10
Cowboys 33, Washington 19
Steelers 20, Lions 15
MONDAY NIGHT: Broncos vs. Chiefs, 6:30 p.m.
Most of the Texans kneel after owner, Robert McNair offers insulting analogy about players.
Jazz
Utah Jazz beat the Lakers 96-81. Utes fans get to cheer on Laker rookie Kyle Kuzma. NEXT UP: Mavericks tonight.
College Volleyball
U of U
Utah women’s volleyball loses back-to-back matches in Oregon (now 8-4 in conference). Next up: vs. Washington State, Nov. 2.
BYU
No. 8 BYU women’s volleyball upset by No. 18 San Diego at Smith Fieldhouse.
2 BYU men’s XC team wins the WCC championship with a perfect score.
Amy’s column: Car accident stole what senior expected from her senior year but offered her other gifts.
