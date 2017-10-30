Sports With Amy Donaldson for October 30th, 2017

World Series

The Astros take a 3-2 lead over the Dodgers with an insane and improbable 13-12 10-inning win, in which they came back three times – twice from being 3 runs down.

College Football

U of U

Utah football will finish October winless.

BYU

BYU wins against San Jose State, 41-20. Next up: Fresno State, Saturday.

National Fooball League

The Eagles (7-1) overcame a slow start to rout the 49ers on the way to their sixth straight win.

The Saints extended their winning streak to five with a 20-12 victory over the Bears.

The Patriots edged the Chargers 21-13 and have won four in a row.

The Bills improved to 5-2 to match their best start during a 17-year postseason drought — the longest active streak in North America’s four major professional sports leagues with a 34-14 win over Oakland.

The Browns and 49ers are the league’s remaining winless teams at 0-8.

The Colts fell to the Bengals 24-23 and have lost three in a row for the first time since 2015. Oakland has dropped four of five after its loss to Buffalo. The Colts’ Frank Gore passed Barry Sanders for sixth on the NFL career list for carries. He started his 100th consecutive game, the first running back to do so since Curtis Martin started 119 in a row from 1998-2005.

NFL SCORES:

Seattle 41, Houston 38

Pats 21, Chargers 13

Saints 20, Bears 12

Bengals 24, Colts 23

Eagles 33, 49ers 10

Cowboys 33, Washington 19

Steelers 20, Lions 15

MONDAY NIGHT: Broncos vs. Chiefs, 6:30 p.m.

Most of the Texans kneel after owner, Robert McNair offers insulting analogy about players.

Jazz

Utah Jazz beat the Lakers 96-81. Utes fans get to cheer on Laker rookie Kyle Kuzma. NEXT UP: Mavericks tonight.

College Volleyball

U of U

Utah women’s volleyball loses back-to-back matches in Oregon (now 8-4 in conference). Next up: vs. Washington State, Nov. 2.

BYU

No. 8 BYU women’s volleyball upset by No. 18 San Diego at Smith Fieldhouse.

2 BYU men’s XC team wins the WCC championship with a perfect score.

