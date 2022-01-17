Brandon Boyd Releases “Dime in My Dryer” Ahead of New Album

Shutterstock

Brandon Boyd of Incubus has shared a new solo track called “Dime in My Dryer.”

The song comes before the release of Boyd’s upcoming solo album, ‘Echoes and Cocoons.’

In a release, Boyd said that the song was inspired by “the relative silence of a world mostly shut down.”

‘Echoes and Cocoons’ will be released on March 11.

What do you think of Brandon Boyd’s solo work? Do you think his work alone differs from his work with Incubus?