Geek News on the Radio for January 17th, 2022

Moon Knight gets it’s first world premiere trailer later today
The newest addition to Disney+’s collection of Marvel shows is getting a trailer during the NFL Super Wild Card Matchup.
Say goodbye to The Last Man
The show was originally cancelled in October 2021. After fruitlessly looking for a new home, The Last Man won’t be coming back.
Black Panther 2 is back on track
The upcoming sequel to Black Panther returned to filming after being delayed by covid-19 infections among the cast members.
Quantum Leap is coming back
The cult classic from the 90’s is making a return with a new series set 30 years after the original.
Disney+ will be the home of the Real Steel TV show
The show comes 11 years after the original film of the same name.
Leonardo DiCaprio tried turn Jonah Hill into a fan of The Mandalorian
Jonah Hill isn’t a big Sci-Fi fan, but he did call Grogu cute.
