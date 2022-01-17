Geek News on the Radio for January 17th, 2022

Moon Knight gets it’s first world premiere trailer later today

The newest addition to Disney+’s collection of Marvel shows is getting a trailer during the NFL Super Wild Card Matchup.

via Radio Times

Say goodbye to The Last Man

The show was originally cancelled in October 2021. After fruitlessly looking for a new home, The Last Man won’t be coming back.

via Games Radar

Black Panther 2 is back on track

The upcoming sequel to Black Panther returned to filming after being delayed by covid-19 infections among the cast members.

via The Hollywood Reporter

Quantum Leap is coming back

The cult classic from the 90’s is making a return with a new series set 30 years after the original.

via Short List

Disney+ will be the home of the Real Steel TV show

The show comes 11 years after the original film of the same name.

via Hype Beast

Leonardo DiCaprio tried turn Jonah Hill into a fan of The Mandalorian

Jonah Hill isn’t a big Sci-Fi fan, but he did call Grogu cute.

via Gizmodo