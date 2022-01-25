Brody Dalle Testifies Josh Homme Head-Butted Her So Hard She Blacked Out

The domestic violence trial between Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme and the Distillers’ Brody Dalle had its first day in court.
Dalle said that Homme head-butted her so hard in her right temple that she blacked out.
Brody Dalle testifies that Josh Homme head-butted her so hard she ‘saw stars’ https://t.co/XScd5egHqH
— The Guardian (@guardian) January 25, 2022
She also claimed that an intoxicated Homme had told her that he had fantasized about killing her.
The couple married in 2005 and have a teenage daughter and two sons.
Do you think this trial will hurt Homme and Dalle’s careers? Do you feel different about listening to their music now?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.