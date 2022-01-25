Brody Dalle Testifies Josh Homme Head-Butted Her So Hard She Blacked Out

Shutterstock

The domestic violence trial between Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme and the Distillers’ Brody Dalle had its first day in court.

Dalle said that Homme head-butted her so hard in her right temple that she blacked out.

She also claimed that an intoxicated Homme had told her that he had fantasized about killing her.

The couple married in 2005 and have a teenage daughter and two sons.

