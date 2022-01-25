The ‘Lord of the Rings’ films are long, so why not do a three-hour song about them?

Youtuber Bradley Hall turned the first film from the franchise into a three-hour metal song!

In his description of his video, Hall wrote that the piece was “a culmination of months of pandemic-induced boredom/frustration/madness” and that he “plucked up the courage to finally do it.”

This Guy Turned The Entire First Lord Of The Rings Movie Into A Three-Hour Metal Song https://t.co/AI9RvloOh2 #lordoftherings — Siglov Freudivan (@DerangedRadio) January 25, 2022

If you love the music of ‘Lord of the Rings,’ be sure to go check it out on Youtube. And don’t worry, there are timestamps.

What do you think of this metal version of ‘Lord of the Rings?’ What other films do you think deserve to have metal songs written about them?