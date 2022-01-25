Damon Albarn Apologizes to Taylor Swift After Songwriting Spat

Shutterstock

Damon Albarn is apologizing to Taylor Swift after he remarked in a Los Angeles Times interview that she doesn’t write her own songs.

The Blur and Gorillaz singer said that she co-writes her songs and that “there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.”

Swift shared the interview on Twitter and commented, “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging.”

Albarn later replied to Swift saying, “I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

