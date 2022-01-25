When We Were Young Festival Adds Third Date

Good news if you didn’t get tickets for the When We Were Young Festival!

The rock festival/emo dream come true has announced a third date: October 29!

The third show will be a week after the first two days, which sold out quickly.

The lineup will mostly be the same and at the same venue, the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

With the first two fests selling out, When We Were Young – featuring the likes of My Chemical Romance, Paramore and Bring Me The Horizon – has just added a third date. https://t.co/KaRlutzd4f pic.twitter.com/194nHwZ1as — Kerrang! (@KerrangMagazine) January 25, 2022

Pre-sale tickets are available starting January 31.

Do you think adding a third date is a smart move for promoters? Who on this lineup would you most want to see?