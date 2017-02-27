Oscars shocker: ‘La La Land’ announced as Best Picture, but ‘Moonlight’ wins

Warren Beatty, presenting Best Picture at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, took a long beat after opening the envelope — then co-presenter Faye Dunaway named La La Land as the night’s top honoree. Moments later, producer Jordan Horowitz, with the film’s cast and crew in tow, took the stage to give his acceptance speech.

When it was time for Elizabeth Taylor, then 69, to read the Best Picture nominees at the 2001 Golden Globes, she started to open the gold envelope with the winner’s name. The crowd tittered. “What? I don’t open this? I just read it from [the teleprompter] up there?” she asked the Hollywood Foreign Press and millions of viewers at home. Producer Dick Clark quietly came onstage to help guide her. “What is this for?” she challenged, shaking the envelope at him. Finally, Taylor read the nominees from the teleprompter, opened the envelope, and pulled out the card with the winner’s name. She flipped it over, checking both sides for the type. Then, in a sing-songy voice, she ended the suspense: “Glad–i–a–tor!”

It was the gaffe heard around the world. Steve Harvey, John Travolta and the dude who called the 1948 presidential election for Thomas Dewey are finally at peace. At Sunday night’s Academy Awards, co-presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway topped them all when Dunaway mistakenly said “La La Land” was the winner of Best Picture, the top prize in movies, when the actual victor was “Moonlight.”

Jimmy Kimmel ribbed Donald Trump‘s taste in movies during his Oscars monologue Sunday, making clear just what he thought of the president’s criticism of Meryl Streep. The award show’s host pulled no punches during his opening monologue, joking that the 20-time-nominee was getting a bit too much credit for her acting chops.

History was made at the 2017 Academy Awards on Sunday night with a record number of wins by black stars, and, ultimately by awarding the most diverse group of Oscar winners since the show began in 1929.

