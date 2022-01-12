Chris Martin Says ‘Back To The Future’ Is The Reason Coldplay Exists

Shutterstock

Chris Martin stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show recently and shared what made him want to be in a band.

“My No. 1, probably, is Michael J. Fox came and played two of the songs from Back to the Future with us. … That was really wonderful,” he told Clarkson about his favorite performance. “Him coming to play ‘Johnny B. Goode’ and stuff, that was wonderful.”

Martin went on to say that watching Fox performing Johnny B. Goode in Back To The Future inspired him to form a band and described his love of television giving him his first taste of music.

“I grew up in real farmland of England, before the internet. So any music on TV…the first thing I ever recorded was, there was a show called The A-Team,” recalled Martin. “I had a cassette recorder and held it against the TV to record the theme tune.”

