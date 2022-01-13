Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Engaged

Shutterstock

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged.

The pair shared the news on their Instagram accounts.

They wrote, “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

They added, “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.”

They also revealed that to seal the deal, they drank each other’s blood. Because of course they did.

"A year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes." ❤️ https://t.co/mRLxtjAcQs pic.twitter.com/tNw4wwWFkc — E! News (@enews) January 12, 2022

Would you ever drink someone’s blood?