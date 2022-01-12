Boners

Boner Fight for January 12th, 2022

Posted on

Boner Candidate #1: NOT COPPER… NO!!!

The unfortunate end to an otherwise wholesome story comes with beloved Copper the deer being euthanized.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: THERE SHOULD BE A SPECIAL PLACE IN HELL FOR THESE GUYS.

Dr. Fauci fought with Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Roger Marshall during a hearing regarding the Omicron variant. Dr. Fauci called out Sen. Rand Paul for attacking him personally for personal and monetary gain despite the growing death toll of Covid-19.

via CNN

