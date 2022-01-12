Boner of the Day for January 12th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: GLITTER ATTACK

Two women in Florida were arrested after throwing a container of glitter at a man they were arguing with.

via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #2: NOT COPPER… NO!!!

The unfortunate end to an otherwise wholesome story comes with beloved Copper the deer being euthanized.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #3: IF WE CAN’T HAVE PEACE, LOVE, AND UNDERSTANDING AT THE SMOKE BREAK HOOKAH OUTLET, WHERE CAN WE HAVE PEACE, LOVE, AND UNDERSTANDING?

Locally owned business, Smoke Break Hookah Outlet, fell victim to another anti masker who threw a fit over the mask mandate meant to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

via Fox News

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: I’M TAKIN’ OVER!

A flight from Honduras to Miami was grounded and delayed for hours after a passenger forcibly entered the cockpit while the plane was boarding.

via The Washington Post

Boner Candidate #2: I WANT A DUI TOO.

A woman purposefully got her own DUI charge because she was jealous of her husband’s DUI charge.

via Madison

Boner Candidate #3: THERE SHOULD BE A SPECIAL PLACE IN HELL FOR THESE GUYS.

Dr. Fauci fought with Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Roger Marshall during a hearing regarding the Omicron variant. Dr. Fauci called out Sen. Rand Paul for attacking him personally for personal and monetary gain despite the growing death toll of Covid-19.

via CNN