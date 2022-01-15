Coheed & Cambria Drop Some Info On New Record

Shutterstock

Coheed & Cambria just dropped some new info on their upcoming album – including the title, track listing, and release date.

The album will be titled Vaxis Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind – following up on 2018’s Vaxis Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures.

The album will be out on April 27th. The band also revealed the album cover art and full tracklisting.

Coheed and Cambria will head out on a 23-date tour with Sheer Mag next month.

