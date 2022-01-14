Boner Fight for January 14th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: AH, HE’S SUFFERED ENOUGH.

Judge Robert Adrian of Illinois who had originally sentenced 18-year-old Drew Clinton to a mandatory four years in prison for “sexual assault” has now reversed his decision saying that the 5 months Clinton has spent in prison has been “plenty of punishment”.

via NY Times

Boner Candidate #2: I GOT THIS DRY MIST THAT’LL KILL IT.

In an interview on Glenn Beck’s podcast in the summer of 2020, Herschel Walker claimed he had a “dry mist” that “will kill any Covid on your body” when you walk through it.

via Newsbreak