Eddie Vedder Shares New Tune

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder is streaming a lyric video for his new single, “Brother The Cloud.”

The tune is the latest preview to his upcoming album, “Earthling.”

The record is his fourth solo album and will be out February 11th.

Vedder will launch the project with a series of live dates next month.

