Coldplay’s Cosmic Return with ‘Moon Music’

Coldplay Reaches for the Stars with ‘Moon Music’

British Band Reunites with Hitmaker Max Martin for Stellar New Album

Coldplay is ready to take listeners on another interstellar journey with their new album, Moon Music, set to be released on October 4 via Atlantic Records. Teaming up once more with renowned producer Max Martin, the British band promises to deliver more of the ethereal soundscapes and emotive lyrics that have defined their career. Hear a snippet of the first single below.

First Single Drops This Week

Fans won’t have to wait long for a taste of the new album. The lead single, “Feelslikeimfallinginlove,” will be released on Friday, June 21. The anticipation is palpable, with many wondering if this single will mirror the success of their previous hit, “My Universe.” The band also released a snippet on their Instagram. Listen below.

Building on Past Success

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay’s 2021 album, featured one of their most significant hits in recent years, “My Universe,” a collaboration with K-pop giants BTS. This track topped charts worldwide and marked Coldplay’s first No. 1 hit since “Viva La Vida.” The success of “My Universe” culminated in a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, cementing Coldplay’s enduring appeal and relevance in the pop music landscape.

Prepare for a celestial experience as Coldplay continues to reach for the stars with Moon Music.

