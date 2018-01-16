Concert Announcement: The Neighbourhood

A band so nice, you can only see them in black and white!

The Neighbourhood is returning the Salt Lake at The Complex on Saturday, April 7th! Ticket presale is this Thursday, January 18th and general sale is the following day at 10 am.

The Neighbourhood recently released a new song, “Scary Love” we’ve been playing on X96 Xposed and IPO from the imagine EP.



Check out this performance from their X96 Lounge X all the way back from 2013