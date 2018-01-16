Music

New Found Glory is Coming to SLC

Posted on

June 9th at The Complex

The Sick Tour is coming to Salt Lake featuring New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife, and William Ryan Key of Yellowcard. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 19th at 10 am. Big fan? Get on the presale here.

