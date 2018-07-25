Could Henry Cavill Be the Next James Bond?

My name is Man, Super Man

When Daniel Craig hangs up his James Bond gear (probably), everyone will be dying to find out who takes on the role next. Could it be Henry Cavill? He told Yahoo Movies “I would love to do it of course. I think Bond would be a really fun role. It’s British, it’s cool. I think that now that I have my Mission: Impossible badge we can do real stunts and really amp it up as well.”

Cavill was reportedly Bond director Martin Campbell’s choice to succeed Pierce Brosnan. Tom Hardy is thought to be the top candidate as of now.

Hardy or Cavill? Which would make the better Bond and why?

Me? Well, I still in camp Idris Elba.