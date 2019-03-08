Could Tool Be Ready To Release Their New Album?

It seems that the 13-year-long wait for Tool’s latest album is nearly over. At least that’s what some believe after a photo appeared on social media. Posted to the band’s Facebook on Thursday, the snap shows Adam Jones, Danny Carey, and Justin Chancellor posing in the studio along with producer Joe Baressi and engineer Bob Ludwig.

You may know Ludwig’s name from the liner notes of countless rock records. He’s the mastering engineer for Tool previous release, as well as Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Rage Against the Machine, and many more. Frontman Maynard James Keenan recently said he expects the record to drop “between mid-May and mid-July,” so perhaps his prediction isn’t too far off.