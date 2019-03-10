X96 I.P.O. | March 10, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Amanda Palmer “Drowning in the Sound”
- Flora Cash “They Own This Town”
- The Black Keys “Hi/Lo”
- Meg Meyers “Running Up That Hill”
- Cage the Elephant “House of Glass”
- Marshmello feat. Chvrches “Here With Me”
- The National “You had Your Soul With You”
- Local Natives “When Am I Gonna Lose You”
- K. Flay “Bad Vibes”
- Bring Me The Horizon “Nothing But You”
- Bob Moses “Nothing But You”
- The Interrupters “I Gave You Everthing”
- Alice Merton “Funny Business”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.