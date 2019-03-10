Music

X96 I.P.O. | March 10, 2019

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Amanda Palmer “Drowning in the Sound”
  • Flora Cash “They Own This Town”
  • The Black Keys “Hi/Lo”
  • Meg Meyers “Running Up That Hill”
  • Cage the Elephant “House of Glass”
  • Marshmello feat. Chvrches “Here With Me”
  • The National “You had Your Soul With You”
  • Local Natives “When Am I Gonna Lose You”
  • K. Flay “Bad Vibes”
  • Bring Me The Horizon “Nothing But You”
  • Bob Moses “Nothing But You”
  • The Interrupters “I Gave You Everthing”
  • Alice Merton “Funny Business”

