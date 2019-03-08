Check Out Travis Barker’s $27,000-A-Month Home

Here’s an opportunity to have Travis Barker as your landlord. You’ll just need to earn rock star money to pass the credit check. The blink-182 drummer has turned his newly renovated 7,000-plus square foot California home into a rental, listing it for the low low price of $27,000-per-month.
This rockin' pad has "All the Small Things" and more…https://t.co/Dt24NarsoL
— Maxim (@MaximMag) March 8, 2019
While that sounds steep, potential residents will be treated to a 6 bedroom, 6 bath house sitting in a gated community. Amenities include a master suite with private sitting room, a giant walk-in closet, a breakfast nook, plus several artwork pieces of Sid Vicious. Of course, there’s a pool, as well as a spa, outdoor fireplace, and built-in BBQ grills.
Check out the photos over at Maxim.
