Courtney Barnett Premieres New Track

Courtney Barnett has dropped a new song and there are only two ways you can hear it right now. The Australian rocker is currently streaming “Everybody Here Hates You,” which will also be pressed into an exclusive 12-inch vinyl just in time for Record Store Day this Saturday. The track isn’t featured on Barnett’s most recent album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, but was recorded while she toured in support of the 2018 release. Barnett is gearing up to hit the road in Europe but returns to the US and Canada for dates in June and July, plus Woodstock 50 in August.

