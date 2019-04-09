These Albums Are Turning 25 This Year

Hard to believe it’s been 25 years since films like The Lion King, The Crow, and Pulp Fiction were on movie screens. Even harder to believe, these monumental staples of brick-and-mortar music stores (remember those) are celebrating their silver anniversaries. Green Day’s major label debut, Dookie, was released two-and-a-half decades ago, spawning the hits “Basket Case,” “Longview,” “When I Come Around,” and a few others. “Loser” was tearing up the charts after Beck released Mellow Gold. Nirvana’s Unplugged in New York hit the stores in 1994 along with The Cranberries’ No Need To Argue, giving us the now iconic “Zombie”. Also turning 25, Weezer’s self-titled record, along with albums from Stone Temple Pilots, Oasis, Nine Inch Nails, and Soundgarden.

Which are some of your favorites from 1994?