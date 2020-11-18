News

Courtney Love Working On Solo Album, Memoir

Courtney Love has a lot of stories to tell – so it makes sense the Hole frontwoman is working on a memoir.

Love told NME she moved to London to finish up the book as well as work on new music. She’s even toyed with the idea of a Hole reunion.

Love says she’s gotten back into songwriting and that her daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, sends her playlists “full of artists I hadn’t come across
before.”

Would you read a Courtney Love memoir? Will a Hole reunion ever happen?

