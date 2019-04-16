Cranberries Release Final Song Recorded With Dolores O’Riordan

The Cranberries have released another new song from their upcoming album featuring the final recordings with late singer Dolores O’Riordan. “In the End” will serve as the album’s title track, will be the last song on the album, and is also the final song that O’Riordan recorded with the band before her death in 2018. In the End will be out April 26th. The surviving members have said they won’t be continuing as a band without O’Riordan.

If you could bring back one dead rock star, who would you choose? Where does Dolores O’Riordan rank among the great female rock singers?