Dashboard Confessional Sets First Show Since Chris Carrabba’s Accident

Dashboard Confessional has scheduled their first concert since frontman Chris Carrabba’s motorcycle accident.

The virtual Lonely Hearts & Lovers concert will be streaming on Valentine’s Day and will be Carrabba’s first since his accident.

In a statement, Carrabba says that he was afraid his injuries would prevent him from playing again but was able to pull through thanks to recovery and support from people in his life.

If you want to check out the Lonely Hearts & Lovers stream, tickets are $15 and can be purchased through DashboardConfessional.com.

Will you be tuning into Dashboard Confessional’s concert? What is your favorite Dashboard Confessional song?