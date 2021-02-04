News

First Ever Album Recorded by an Unborn Baby to be Released

Think you’re gifted? Maybe you should have recorded an album while in the womb.

A very musical couple was able to take the sounds of their then-unborn baby, Luca, and produce an album.

The baby’s in utero motions were captured by special MIDI technology and turned into sound waves. You can check out a trippy sample on the Youtube channel for Sacred Bones Records.

If you’re curious to find out how it sounds, the album-Sounds of the Unborn- is out on April 2.

Do you think this is something you would do if you were expecting a child? Will this kid have a lot of expectations to live up to?

