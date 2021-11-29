News

Dave Grohl Brings Back ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ With Cover Of Lisa Loeb’s ‘Stay’

Dave Grohl is bringing back the Hannukah Sessions for another year – kicking off with a heavy metal cover of a Gen-X staple.

Grohl and Foos producer Greg Kurstin unleashed a thrashing cover of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)” – Grohl even busts out Loeb’s signature horn-rimmed glasses and flowery dress.

The Hannukah Sessions pays tribute to Jewish musicians, with a new cover posted each day through the final day of Hannukah on Dec. 6th.

Artists covered during last year’s Sessions include Bob Dylan, Beastie Boys, and Drake.

What other artists should Grohl cover for the Hannukah Sessions?

