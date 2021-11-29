Dave Grohl Brings Back ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ With Cover Of Lisa Loeb’s ‘Stay’

Dave Grohl is bringing back the Hannukah Sessions for another year – kicking off with a heavy metal cover of a Gen-X staple.

Grohl and Foos producer Greg Kurstin unleashed a thrashing cover of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)” – Grohl even busts out Loeb’s signature horn-rimmed glasses and flowery dress.

The Hannukah Sessions pays tribute to Jewish musicians, with a new cover posted each day through the final day of Hannukah on Dec. 6th.

Artists covered during last year’s Sessions include Bob Dylan, Beastie Boys, and Drake.

