It’s been five years since the last album or live show from Paramore.
But, there seems to be a glimmer of hope that fans won’t have to wait much longer for the band’s return.
While Paramore has been away, singer Hayley Williams released two solo albums.
In a newsletter released late last week, Williams thanked her bandmates for their support on her solo journey — then hinted at a Paramore comeback.
She wrote, “Paramore can’t be ‘on a break’ forever now can we?”
Hayley Williams teases Paramore’s 2022 return: We can’t be ‘on a break’ forever https://t.co/XX71UmNbha pic.twitter.com/uM4SXXIS75
— Kerrang! Magazine (@KerrangMagazine) November 29, 2021
Then closed with, “I love y’all. See you sometime next year?”
How excited would you be for new Paramore music? What’s a Paramore song you love to listen to on repeat?
