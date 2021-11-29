It’s been five years since the last album or live show from Paramore.

But, there seems to be a glimmer of hope that fans won’t have to wait much longer for the band’s return.

While Paramore has been away, singer Hayley Williams released two solo albums.

In a newsletter released late last week, Williams thanked her bandmates for their support on her solo journey — then hinted at a Paramore comeback.

She wrote, “Paramore can’t be ‘on a break’ forever now can we?”

Hayley Williams teases Paramore's 2022 return: We can't be ​'on a break' forever

Then closed with, “I love y’all. See you sometime next year?”

