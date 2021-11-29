Imagine Dragons Talk New Album

Imagine Dragons recently spoke with ‘ET Canada’ about their latest album ‘Mercury-Act 1.’

In the interview, frontman Dan Reynolds said that the album deals a lot with ongoing struggles with death and grief.

Reynolds also said that producer Rick Rubin pushed him to express his need for self-love in the song “Cutthroat.”

‘Mercury-Act 1’ was released on September 3.

Have you listened to the new Imagine Dragons album? What do you think of it?