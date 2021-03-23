Dave Grohl Says His Daughter Got Him Into The Misfits

As a veteran of the ’80s and 90’s punk scene, you’d think Dave Grohl would be a fan of goth-punk legends The Misfits. But he wasn’t – not at first, anyway.

Grohl says the Misfits weren’t his thing until his daughter – who he says “had great taste in music” – became a fan and forced Grohl to give them another chance.

Dave Grohl Credits His Daughter For Showing Him MISFITS https://t.co/Zy0ntvO6kU — Metal Injection (@metalinjection) March 23, 2021

He admits “Now I love the Misfits. My daughter made me love the Misfits”.

What’s a band you didn’t like at first but became a fan of? Are there any artists that you became a fan of because of your kids?