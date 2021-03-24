Boner of the Day for March 24th, 2021

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: CALIFORNIA SOBER

Demi Lovato has described herself as ‘California sober.’ Which according to interventionist Ken Seeley, isn’t sober at all. Demi Lovato’s new lifestyle could lead her back down the path that led to her overdose in 2018.

via Entertainment Tonight

Boner Candidate #2: I’M NOT TALKIN ABOUT KICKIN’ IT CASUALLY AT LUNCH.

Derrick Jaxn, a Christian relationship guru confessed to cheating on his wife despite his anti-cheating message.

via Crooks and Liars

Boner Candidate #3: STOLEN VALOUR.

North Ogden’s former mayor Brent Taylor has had his image stolen by scammers two years after he gave his life in Afghanistan. The scammers have been using his picture in a catfishing-esc scam.

via Fox News

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: YOUR CAR IS MAKING US LOOK BAD

The Montana Valley Apartments in Ohio is towing cars that don’t live up to their visual standards. Cars that are anything short of perfect have been threatened to be towed within 24 hours, a timeframe that doesn’t allow for the owner to repair the cars. Regardless of the 24 hour window, it can be incredibly difficult to repair a car if you’re living paycheck to paycheck.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: HUH?

After the second mass shooting in a week, Colorado Senator John Kennedy weighed in by comparing gun control to driver’s licenses. Many republicans are claiming that more background checks is the equivalent to taking away the guns of every single person. Senator Kennedy is no different.

via Crooks and Liars

Boner Candidate #3: RUFF TUFF WOLF HUNTER.

Montana’s state hunting regulations were violated by none other then the newly elected governor, Greg Gianforte.

via Boise State Public Radio