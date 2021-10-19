Dave Grohl Says It Felt Great Showing His Teacher Mother His Book

Dave Grohl has a lot of reasons to be stoked about being a best-selling author and sharing his book ‘The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music’ with his mom is one of them.

Talking with James Corden, Grohl said the book was a big deal in his family.

“Both of my parents were writers: My mother was a creative writing teacher, my father was a speechwriter and journalist in Washington, DC,” Grohl shared. “So the written and spoken word was appreciated in our family.”

“When I got my first copy of the book, I just kind of went to my mom’s house and dropped it in her lap and was just like, ‘Bam! Book drop!’,” he continued. “I mean, I dropped out of the high school she was a teacher at, so for me to be like, ‘What’s up, Mom? I got a book,’ it felt pretty good.”

