Dave Grohl Says It Felt Great Showing His Teacher Mother His Book

Dave Grohl has a lot of reasons to be stoked about being a best-selling author and sharing his book ‘The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music’ with his mom is one of them.
Talking with James Corden, Grohl said the book was a big deal in his family.
“Both of my parents were writers: My mother was a creative writing teacher, my father was a speechwriter and journalist in Washington, DC,” Grohl shared. “So the written and spoken word was appreciated in our family.”
“When I got my first copy of the book, I just kind of went to my mom’s house and dropped it in her lap and was just like, ‘Bam! Book drop!’,” he continued. “I mean, I dropped out of the high school she was a teacher at, so for me to be like, ‘What’s up, Mom? I got a book,’ it felt pretty good.”
What is something you have done that’s made your parents proud? Have you read Dave Grohl’s book?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.