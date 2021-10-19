Boner Fight for October 19th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S MY BIGGEST WORRY

Republican Kera Birkeland, Utah State Representative said that her biggest fear is Americans who aren’t following guidelines from the CDC, or Dr. Fauci despite her party’s insistence that Dr. Fauci and the CDC can’t be trusted.

via The Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #2: I DID IT ON PURPOSE

Dennis Prager claimed that he consciously caught Covid-19, saying: “It is infinitely preferable to have natural immunity than vaccine immunity and that is what I hoped for the entire time. Hence, I so engaged with strangers, constantly hugging them, taking photos with them, knowing that I was making myself very susceptible to getting COVID,”

via The Huffington Post