Dave Grohl Visits The ‘Copacabana’ For Night 3 Of ‘The Hanukkah Sessions’

Night 3 of Dave Grohl’s “The Hanukkah Sessions’ featured a special trip to the Copacabana.

It’s the part of the ongoing series the Foo Fighters frontman and producer Greg Kurstin do covering Jewish musicians every day of the Festival Of Lights.

For this rendition of Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana,” Grohl donned a sequined smoking jacket.

On a tweet that went along with a video was the caption: “Barry Pincus – not only one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th (or any) century, but a mega-mensch to boot!”

So far for this year’s Hanukkah Sessions, Grohl and Kurstin have also covered Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)” and the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop.”

Do you have a song idea you’d love to hear Grohl and Kurstin cover?