Police Raid Marilyn Manson’s Home

Police have raided the L.A. home of Marilyn Manson as part of the investigation into allegations of abuse and sexual assault against the singer.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at the residence. Manson was not home at the time.

Manson has been accused by multiple women including actress Rachel Evan Wood and Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco. Manson has denied the allegations.

