Foo Fighters Cancel Minneapolis Show Over COVID Safety Measures

Just hours after announcing their big 2022 stadium tour, the Foo Fighters have canceled a show over a lack of COVID-19 precautions.

After an August 3rd show in Minneapolis was pulled from the schedule, the Foos said in a statement that it was “due to Huntington Bank Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s Covid policies”.

The Foos are now looking to move the show to a new venue, “one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show”.

It’s not clear what the exact dispute is, but the band has previously said they will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend its concerts.

Foo Fighters have previously required all attendees at the their concerts to be fully vaccinated https://t.co/yJLLClsbPt — NME (@NME) December 1, 2021

The Foos are set to play USANA Amphitheatre on August 8, 2022, with no problems. Tickets go on sale this Friday!

What do you think the dispute was? Have you declined to go to a concert because of its COVID-19 policies?