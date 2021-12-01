Boner Fight for December 1st, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: SHY OR NOT SHY?
Student athletes that attended North Kingstown High School in Rhode Island say that their former basketball coach, Aaron Thomas, conducted “body fat tests” in a janitor’s closet for more than 20 years.
Boner Candidate #2: CAN YOU FIX THE BOY…HO, HO, HO.
A mall Santa Claus in New Zealand is seen in a Facebook video asking the parent of a deaf child if she could “fix his hearing with surgery”.
