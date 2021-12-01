Boner of the Day for December 1st, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: THIS WOULD BE A JOKE….IF IT WERE EVEN REMOTELY FUNNY.
On Tuesday, Dr. Oz announced that he will be running for Senate in Pennsylvania in 2022.
Boner Candidate #2: SHY OR NOT SHY?
Student athletes that attended North Kingstown High School in Rhode Island say that their former basketball coach, Aaron Thomas, conducted “body fat tests” in a janitor’s closet for more than 20 years.
Boner Candidate #3: A HUNGRY LITTLE KITTY.
A woman on a Delta flight to Atlanta was seen reportedly breastfeeding cat mid-flight.
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THE LONELY HEARTED.
A Summit County woman was convinced by a man she met on a dating app to invest $74,000 in cryptocurrency.
Boner Candidate #2: DON’T APOLOGIZE FOR SHOWING THEM THE UGLY TRUTH.
The principle of Sky View High School in Cache County issued an apology after showing a “racist”, “woke” and “anti-law enforcement” video during an assembly.
Boner Candidate #3: CAN YOU FIX THE BOY…HO, HO, HO.
A mall Santa Claus in New Zealand is seen in a Facebook video asking the parent of a deaf child if she could “fix his hearing with surgery”.
