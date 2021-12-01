Boner of the Day for December 1st, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THIS WOULD BE A JOKE….IF IT WERE EVEN REMOTELY FUNNY.

On Tuesday, Dr. Oz announced that he will be running for Senate in Pennsylvania in 2022.

via NY Times

Boner Candidate #2: SHY OR NOT SHY?

Student athletes that attended North Kingstown High School in Rhode Island say that their former basketball coach, Aaron Thomas, conducted “body fat tests” in a janitor’s closet for more than 20 years.

via Boston Globe

Boner Candidate #3: A HUNGRY LITTLE KITTY.

A woman on a Delta flight to Atlanta was seen reportedly breastfeeding cat mid-flight.

via Malay Mail

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THE LONELY HEARTED.

A Summit County woman was convinced by a man she met on a dating app to invest $74,000 in cryptocurrency.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: DON’T APOLOGIZE FOR SHOWING THEM THE UGLY TRUTH.

The principle of Sky View High School in Cache County issued an apology after showing a “racist”, “woke” and “anti-law enforcement” video during an assembly.

via KUTV

Boner Candidate #3: CAN YOU FIX THE BOY…HO, HO, HO.

A mall Santa Claus in New Zealand is seen in a Facebook video asking the parent of a deaf child if she could “fix his hearing with surgery”.

via NY Post