Maynard James Keenan Now has a Brown Belt in Jiu-Jitsu

Maynard James Keenan stays busy with his three bands, but he has hit an achievement in an outside hobby!

Keenan now officially has a brown belt in Jiu-Jitsu!

Trainer Chief Limao shared Keenan’s big moment in an Instagram post showing the Tool singer in a proper Jiu-Jitsu pose.

“True warrior there,” Limao wrote in the post.

Are you surprised that Maynard does Jiu-Jitsu? What are your hobbies outside of work? Have you done Jiu-Jitsu?