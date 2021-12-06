Dave Grohl Wraps Up ‘Hannukah Sessions’ With KISS Cover

Dave Grohl has wrapped up his 2021 ‘Hannukah Sessions’ with a tribute to KISS.

For the eighth and final night of Hannukah, Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin covered “Rock and Roll All Nite” – complete with KISS facepaint.

Grohl wrote, “what better way to celebrate another year of Hanukkah Sessions than Chaim Witz and Stanley Eisen…. two young lads from Queens that set the world (and thousands of stages) on FIRE as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley”.

Which Hannukah Sessions cover was your favorite? What artists should they cover next year?