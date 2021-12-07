Boner of the Day for December 8th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: LISTEN FOLKS. IN THIS DAY AND AGE SANTA NEEDS SOME PROTECTION.

A Colorado Sheriff’s office recently Tweeted a photo of a man who looks like Santa getting a concealed handgun permit. The Tweet also included statistics about concealed handgun permits in the county and a link to their website for more information.

via WGNTV

Boner Candidate #2: YEP. AN ATTACK ON WHITE PEOPLE. THAT’S WHAT IT WAS.

At a Cache County Board of Education meeting last Thursday, a large crowd of concerned parents and residents showed up to give their feedback about a controversial video that was shown to students at Sky View High School. Many showed their support, saying the video was necessary. Those who opposed the video said it “was an attack on white people and law enforcement”.

via SLTrib

Boner Candidate #3: I’M GONNA BE RICH.

A man in Maryland is facing up to 20 years each for mail fraud and obstruction of justice after he was caught selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards for $75 each.

via NY Post

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: MAYBE YOU COULD EXPLAIN TO ME WHY THIS PLACE WAS STILL OPERATING.

On Monday, a daycare that had been running out of a home in Sandy was shut down after detectives found evidence of methamphetamine. This is the same home and daycare that was part of a child porn investigation earlier this year.

via Deseret News

Boner Candidate #2: MAN HE REALLY MEANT ‘FIRED!’

Sam Taylor Evans, 77, owner of the Sam T. Evans truck supply store in Ogden, is facing charges of aggravated assault, reckless driving and assault after he attempted to punch his employee and eventually rammed his truck.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #3: WELL REPRESENTATIVE MASSIE…HAVE YOU BEEN A GOOD LITTLE BOY?

US Rep. Thomas Massie is receiving backlash on Twitter after he posted a photo of his family, each holding a gun, with the text saying “Santa, please bring ammo”. Many parents of children who have died in school shootings have responded to his Tweet with criticism.

via CNN