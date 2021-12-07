3 Bit Gamer for December 7th, 2021

GAMES
For niche gamers
- Age of Empires IV – real time strategy game in which you raise armies and fight tactical battles
- Metroid Dread – an exploration-based 2D side-scroller that finds a space bounty hunter stranded on a hostile planet
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – it’s skateboarding, just like it’s 1999 all over again!
For mainstream gamers
- Forza Horizon 5 – the most serene, wonderful racing game you’ll ever play
- Halo Infinite – you’re a super soldier fighting to defeat the aliens that would destroy earth…again
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – a third-person action shooter full of wacky weapons and tools
- Deathloop – a first person shooter, where you need to kill 4 targets before the time loop resets
For casual gamers
- New Pokemon Snap – take pictures of elusive Pokemon!
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – go golfing with Mario and his friends! And your friends!
CONSOLATION PRIZES
- Gift cards for console gamers
- PlayStation Plus
- Xbox Game Pass
- Nintendo Store
- Nintendo Switch joycons/pro controllers
- Xbox Controllers
