The Cure Announce Huge Tour, Hint At New Album

The Cure will be hitting the road in 2022 – and might be working on a new album as well.

The band announced a massive 44-date UK and European tour starting next October – but sadly, no North American dates so far.

However, it sounds like some new music is on the way – the band’s press release mentions a ’67-minute’ album that has yet to be announced.

If true, it would be the first new Cure album since 2008’s “4:13 Dream.”

The Cure announce big 2022 UK / European tour, drop more hints of new album https://t.co/D1kRLFvGH0 pic.twitter.com/k0Ws4WcL8l — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) December 6, 2021

Do you think the Cure will come to America, or stay in Europe? What’s the best Cure album?