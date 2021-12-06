The Cure Announce Huge Tour, Hint At New Album

The Cure will be hitting the road in 2022 – and might be working on a new album as well.
The band announced a massive 44-date UK and European tour starting next October – but sadly, no North American dates so far.
However, it sounds like some new music is on the way – the band’s press release mentions a ’67-minute’ album that has yet to be announced.
If true, it would be the first new Cure album since 2008’s “4:13 Dream.”
The Cure announce big 2022 UK / European tour, drop more hints of new album https://t.co/D1kRLFvGH0 pic.twitter.com/k0Ws4WcL8l
— BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) December 6, 2021
Do you think the Cure will come to America, or stay in Europe? What’s the best Cure album?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.